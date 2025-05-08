Madonna E. (Jones) Clements, 95 years old, of Venice, Florida and formerly of Montpelier, Indiana, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2025.

She would have turned 96 years old on April 26, 2025. She lived a full and blessed life.

Born April 26, 1929 in Montpelier, she graduated from Montpelier High School in 1947. She married Roger Clements in 1947, and obtained her bachelor’s degree and her master’s degree in math while raising three children. She and Roger enjoyed 51 years of marriage before Roger’s death in 1998.

Madonna was an elementary teacher at Popular Grove, Bluffton School District in Indiana as well as an elementary school teacher in Bradenton, Florida. She later became the Head of the Math Department in the Bradenton school district.

Madonna was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Randy Clements of Houston, Texas; daughters, Chris Dirmeyer of Sarasota, Florida, and Beth Couch of Venice, Florida; five grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Thompson.

Madonna enjoyed her retirement by traveling to see family and completing daily puzzles and daily sudoku. Her mind remained sharp for all her years enabling her to enjoy her many friends, family members and activities for more than 95 years. She will be truly missed.

Her graveside service will be held in Indiana for family members only.