Tigers split with No. 9 Barons Bluffton’s baseball team split with 3A’s No. 9 team at DeKalb on Saturday. The Tigers moved to a 15-7 record after the two games. The Tigers won the second game 5-2. Bluffton first baseman Griffin Morgan (right) runs down DeKalb’s AJ Ross for the third out in the bottom…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here