Knights pick up win at Vikings in baseball Norwell topped Northeast 8 Conference rival Huntington North on the road in baseball 14-4 on Thursday. The win puts the Knights at a 13-9 overall record and 4-2 in the conference. The team was led by Drew Graft, Cayden Cassel and Drew Jolley, who all had three hits….

