Commissioners will have executive session Monday The Wells County Commissioners will meet in an executive session at 3 p.m. Monday, May 5, at the Wells Carnegie Annex, 223 W. Washington St. in Bluffton. The statutory reasons cited for the executive session were: • “For discussion of strategy with respect … initiation of litigation or litigation…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here