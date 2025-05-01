Lindle Lee Stephens, 83, a resident of Nottingham Township, Wells County, passed away with his family by his side at 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at his residence.

He was born on Sunday, Oct. 26, 1941, in Pine Knot, Kentucky, to Raymond and Alberta (Worley) Stephens. He married Judith A. “Judy” (Fisher) Stephens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 1961, at the Olive Branch Church of the Nazarene.

He attended school in Pine Knot, Kentucky. Lindle worked at the Sawmill in Hartford City and at Corning Glass in Bluffton, and retired from Brooks Construction in Fort Wayne. He loved to buy lawn tractors to tinker around with and enjoyed mowing. Above all Lindle enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be forever missed by his son, Lindle Jason (Kelly) Stephens of Nottingham; brothers, Lemurl Stephens of Strunk, Kentucky, Larry (Kathy) Stephens of Strunk, Kentucky, Leamon (Patty) Stephens of Portland, Lonnie (Donna) Stephens of Hartford City and Link Stephens of Texas; sisters, Leona (Allen) Leffingwell of Hartford City and Nona (Howard) Fisher of Trenton; and grandchildren, Connor and Logan Stephens, both of Nottingham.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. “Judy” (Fisher) Stephens; parents, Raymond and Alberta (Worley) Stephens; and brothers, Linvil and Leonard Stephens.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 2, 2025 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN. 47359.

A service to celebrate Lindle’s life will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Ball officiating. Lindle will be laid to rest by his wife in the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton following the services.

The family has asked everyone attending viewing and service please wear a flannel shirt and jeans.

Preferred memorials can be made to the Autism Society of Indiana 127 Airport North Office Park Fort Wayne, IN. 46825.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com