RE; Letters to the Editor, “Party affiliation and school board races.” Instead of taking personal responsibility by contacting me directly for a constructive dialogue, as chair of the county Repbulican party you chose to send a letter to parade your self-serving rhetoric. This exemplifies my concern: rather than engaging in direct communication, you opted to…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here