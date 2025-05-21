Home Sports Lee wins hurdles, Tigers place 3rd in girls’ track and field sectional,... Lee wins hurdles, Tigers place 3rd in girls’ track and field sectional, Raiders 9th May 21, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Bluffton finished in… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday RSS SWCS tackles rumors on solar company partnership Sports Knights hold down third place at track and sectional, field events pushed back