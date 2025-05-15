Home Sports Knights outslug the Vikings in NE8 conference clash Knights outslug the Vikings in NE8 conference clash May 15, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Norwell and Huntington… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Barry Crosbie fulfills dream of being Street Fair Grand Marshal Sports Bluffton wins ACAC baseball crown Sports McBride, Harmon and Meredith sign to play college athletics