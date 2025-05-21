Home Sports Knights hold down third place at track and sectional, field events pushed... Knights hold down third place at track and sectional, field events pushed back May 21, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Norwell will have… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday Sports Lee wins hurdles, Tigers place 3rd in girls’ track and field sectional, Raiders 9th RSS SWCS tackles rumors on solar company partnership