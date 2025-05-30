Karen K. Kunkel-Smekens Friar, 80, of rural Hartford City, (Washington Township, Blackford County) passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born on Saturday, Nov. 25, 1944, in Bluffton to John D. and Gladys (Neuenschwander) Kunkel. She married Jeffery L. Friar on Sunday, Nov. 19, 1989, in Las Vegas; he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2020.

Karen was a 1962 graduate of Bluffton High School. She attended Ball State Teachers College and received a business degree in education as well as her master’s degree. Karen worked for Southern Wells schools as a business teacher for five years, Ivy Tech in Muncie for three years, and at General Motors in the scheduling department for 20 years.

She attended The Church at McNatt. Karen was a member of the Psi Iota XI Sorority in Bluffton and Alpha Phi Sorority at Ball State. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, spending time at the pond with her family, going to the grandkid’s sporting and performing arts events, and enjoyed bowling on leagues in both Hartford City and Marion.

Karen will be forever missed by her son, Brady (Kristina) Smekens of Warren; daughter, Angie (Scott) Harris of Poneto; step-son, Jay (Judy) Friar of Pennville; stepdaughters, Teresa Dollar of Montpelier and Jennie (Clayton) Hunter of Tampa, Flordia; brother, Randy (Sharon) Kunkel of Tampa; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jeffery L. Friar, brother, Larry Kunkel, and sister, Jill Johnson.

Family and friends may gather to share memories from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier and one hour prior to services on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

A service to celebrate Karen’s life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 1, 2025 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Van Haften officiating. Interment will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Preferred memorials: The Church at McNatt, 8343 S 1000 W-90 Montpelier, IN. 47359 or Heart to Heart Hospice 5646 Coventry Ln. Fort Wayne, IN. 46804

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

