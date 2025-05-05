John Paul “Whitey” Davis, 84, of Montpelier, (Chester Township, Wells County), passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at The Waters of Hartford City, surrounded by his family at his bedside.

Whitey was born on July 16, 1940, in Blevins, Arkansas, to Yates Franklin and Dorothy Ann (Golden) Davis. He married Aleena L. Gillenwater Davis on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960, in Lebanon, Tennessee. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2021.

Whitey was a 1958 graduate of Chester Center High School. He was known for sharing stories of the “good old days” and cherished his role as a dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

He is survived by his son Rick A. (Beth) Davis of Montpelier; daughters, Connie S. Davis and Lee Ann (Greg) Brigner, both of Hartford City; grandchildren include Angie Davis of Montpelier, Brent (Melinda) Davis of Montpelier, Craig A. Bartlett of Muncie, Heaston Wilson of Tampa, Florida, Austin (Casey) of Springhill, Tennessee, Josh Brigner, of Bluffton, Holly Brigner of Berne, Carson Brigner of Hartford City and Travis (Lauren) Pearson, Hartford City. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Dylan (Kaitlyn), Rain, Kyndal, Kylee, Elizabeth, Cadence, Hudson, Kaylee, Brody, Daxton and Deegan; and great-great-grandchildren, Stratton and Baker. Also surviving are his brother Jim (Donna) Davis of Montpelier; sister Janice (Lanny) Ray of Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Libby N. Bartlett; and brothers William Davis, Charles Davis and Jack Davis.

Whitey worked for 37 years at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, and Springfield, Ohio. He also co-owned R+D Satellite with Mike Ray. He was a proud lifetime member of the Bro Shadow Club and a supporter of 5 Points School.

He enjoyed participating in go-kart racing and was a Montpelier Speedway Track Champion. He especially loved watching his great-grandson Brody race. A lifelong Wells County farmer, he loved fishing, helping people in need and organizing hog roasts for 5 point school and other events. He was also active in the local Montpelier Lions Club, Sons of the American Legion – Millard-Brown American Legion Post 156, and was a loyal supporter of Montpelier establishments, especially his brother’s restaurant, Frosty’s.

A visitation will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St, Montpelier, IN, on Tuesday, May 6, from 2–8 p.m., and again on Wednesday, May 7, at 10 a.m., with a funeral service to follow starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. Pastor Rick Mann and Dewey Zent will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 5 Points School, 4994 W 1100 S-90, Montpelier, IN 47359 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60635.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana. Online condolences may be made by visiting glancyfuneralhomes.com.