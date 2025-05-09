Jeffery J. Cunningham, 74, of Liberty Center, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 6, 2025, at his residence.

He was born on June 16, 1950, in Fredericktown, Ohio, to Darwin and Wanda (Leonard) Cunningham and graduated in 1968 from Fredericktown High School.

Jeff was a truck driver for Kokosing Construction Company and retired in 2012. Jeff enjoyed raising cattle and showed his breeding stock at many national cattle shows. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #170 in Fredericktown.

Jeff and Sandra K. (Wise) were married for 35 years, and she preceded him in death in 2011.

Survivors include two sons, Todd Cunningham of Liberty Center and Kurtis Cunningham of Florida, and a stepson, Eric Wise of Bluffton, South Carolina.

Jeff is also survived by two brothers, Gary Cunningham and Jack Cunningham, both of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents; wife Sandy; a stepson, Kevin Wise; and a sister, Jill Grogg.

As Jeff requested, there will be no formal services at this time. Memorials may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send condolences online to the family at www.thomarich.com.