Janice Erlene Walker, age 97, of Warren, Indiana, passed away at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Janice was born on Thursday, Jan. 26, 1928, in Wells County and lived in Chester Township for most of her life. She married Claire Walker on Tuesday, June 9, 1962, in Montpelier. He preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 1980.

Janice was a 1946 graduate of Montpelier High School. She retired in 1992 from the Wells County ASCS office. Janice was involved in the Women’s Life Insurance Society, the Honor Society, Chester Nightclubbers Homemakers and Wells County Extension Homemakers. She received the 2005 Homemaker of the Year Award by Wells County Homemakers. She was a member of Liberty Center United Methodist Church.

Janice entered Heritage Pointe on Feb. 16, 2024 and felt right at home. She loved to play dominoes and bingo with her new friends. She was always very well cared for and especially enjoyed being wheeled around and teased by Robert.

Janice is survived by her nieces, Judy Walker (Bob) Winningham of Texas, Joyce Walker Burke of Tennessee and Janet Walker Frauhiger of Florida; and friends/caregivers Phil and Debby Leas and families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Andrew and Lula Geraldine Keagle; husband, Claire Alvin Walker; brothers, Harvey Higgins, Leondus Keagle and Thomas Keagle Jr.; sisters, Margaret Phelps, Mary Elizabeth Simpson, Agatha Keagle, Catherine Keagle, Esther Stroud, Wilma Billie Durr, Matha Lindsay and Patricia “Jean” Lindensmith; and nieces, Jean Walker and Jill Walker Schmoyer.

Family and friends may gather for a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier, Indiana, with the Rev. Steven Bard officiating, .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.