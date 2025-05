We tend to think very stereotypically of the Irish as a people full of song and cheer and a good story. That is, indeed, true of a great many residents of the Emerald Isle; however, the years from 1845 to 1849 were filled with sad songs, little to be cheery about, and enough tragic stories…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here