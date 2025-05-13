Harry “Ted” Shady, 83, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday evening, May 10, 2025, at Ossian Health & Rehab Center.

Ted was born on July 16, 1941, in Bluffton to David and Elizabeth (Duff) Shady. He graduated from P.A. Allen High School in 1959 and married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Melanie Jo Gilbert, on May 12, 1962. They have shared 63 years of marriage as of this week.

Attending Fort Wayne Commercial College, Ted received a degree in Accounting. He started working for Kitco, Inc. in 1959, first as a press operator, then in the chemistry lab, followed by the accounting department, and finally advanced to the Company Controller. He completed his 50 ½ year career working the last five years at the Linco plant in Avilla, when he retired.

A man of integrity, Ted has been a faithful member of the Bluffton First Baptist Church since 1971. He served as a deacon, finance chair, visitation layperson and youth group leader, and was active with the Becomers Sunday School class and Bible studies.

Ted served as a past president of the local American Cancer Society, Wells County Foundation and was a longtime member of the Bluffton Optimist Club.

Ted believed in hard work and loved maintaining a perfect lawn and landscape around his home. He also knew the joy of family. He loved spending time with his family and traveled on many family vacations. He loved attending events his grandchildren participated in and was also an avid fan of the Bluffton Tigers sports

Survivors include his wife, Melanie Jo Shady of Ossian, son, Todd Shady of Bluffton, and daughter, Marla (Ben) Karas of Grand Blanc, Michigan. He was a loving grandpa to five grandchildren, Stephanie (Adam Dennis) Shady of New Haven, Leah (Ben) Maschino of Davison, Michigan, Nick Shady of Fort Wayne, Alex (English) Karas of Linden, Michigan, and Brian Karas of Grand Blanc, Michigan; along with nine great-grandchildren, Leo, Oliver, Penelope and Maxwell Dennis, Chance, Cannon and Colter Karas, and Elliana and Gavin Maschino.

Ted is also survived by sister-in-law Nancy Shady of Scottsdale, Arizona, sister-in-law Debbie Church and brother-in-law Dan Church of Smithville, Missouri, along with cousins Becky Bouse of Fort Wayne and Neal Shady of Stryker, Ohio, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Michael Dee Shady in 1966, a brother, Norman Shady, and a cousin who was raised as a sister, Patricia (Duff) Bouse.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ossian Health Care and ANEW Hospice for all of the wonderful care they provided for Ted.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the First Baptist Church, 202 West Cherry St. in Bluffton. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Bluffton or the Bluffton Athletic Boosters Club and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the Shady family at www.thomarich.com.