Gregory K. Buckland, 63, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at his residence.

Greg was born on Sept. 11, 1961, in Bluffton to Howard R. “Red” Buckland and Shirley A. (Lee) Buckland. Greg graduated from Bluffton High School in 1980. He worked for PHD, Inc. in Huntington for 35 years, retiring in 2023. He was known as a simple guy, who loved cars, especially his Ford Mustang and Donald Duck.

Survivors include his children, Josh (Kasey) Buckland of Fort Wayne and Rachel Buckland of Bluffton, his mother, Shirley Buckland of Bluffton and his siblings, Randy (Tammy) Buckland of Portland, Brian (Cheryl) Buckland of Bluffton and Kristina Ford of Bluffton.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.

