George “Tony” P. Nibarger, 84, of Montpelier, died on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at his daughter’s home in Festus, Missouri.

He was born on Wednesday, July 3, 1940, in Portland to George Pat and Pauline (Bye) Nibarger. Tony married Shirley Anne (Deeth) Nibarger on Saturday, April 1, 1967, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He will be forever missed by his children, Carol Grass, David (Cindy) Nibarger, Desra (Rikki) Rhodes and Tyson (Angie) Nibarger; siblings, Roger Nibarger, Betty Young, and Sue (Roger) Grayson; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; children, Johnny Major and Barbara Major; siblings, Bob, Fred, Dick, and Tom Nibarger and Virginia Poling; son-in-law, Victor Grass; and grandson, Travis Grass.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025 at at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier A service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ferrell Long officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.