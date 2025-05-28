Esther M. (Betz) Clements, 89, of Speedway, Indiana, formerly of Huntington, Indiana, passed away on May 19, 2025.

Esther was born Sept., 4, 1935, to the late George E. Betz and Annabell (Leach) Betz in Bluffton.

Esther was a 1953 Bluffton High School graduate. She married the late Shirl D. Clements on Aug. 29, 1954 in Bluffton.

Esther was a member of the VFW in Huntington. She worked 18 years in the Huntington school cafeteria before retiring in 2005.

Esther is survived by her daughters, Debra (Scott) Wilcox of Mesa, Arizona, Tonya (Andrew) Burroughs of Indianapolis and Tracey (Edmond) Wiley of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Amanda Hoyle, Grayson Burroughs, Skylar Comito, Chris Wilcox and Parker Wilcox; great-grandchildren, Kendall Hoyle, Kori Hoyle, Cameron Hoyle and Ashton Comito; brothers, Joseph Betz of Decatur, James (Treva) Betz of Poneto and Bob (Anni) Betz of Noblesville; and sisters, Laura Zent of Columbia City, and Wilma O’Hern, Sue Johnson and Linda (John) Stinson all of Bluffton.

Esther was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Betz, Fred (Pete) Betz and Homer Betz; and sisters, Helen Gentis, Blanch Willette and Mary Ann Betz.

A visitation for Esther will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46208. The service will be followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.