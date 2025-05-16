Elaine S. Heindel, 69, of Willshire, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, May 14, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Elaine was born on June 20, 1955, in Rockford, Ohio to Charles and Fern (Redlinger) DeBolt. She graduated from Parkway High School in 1973.

On Otc. 18, 1974, Elaine and Donald Heindel were married in Willshire, Ohio, where the couple made their life together.

Elaine worked for Scott’s grocery store in Decatur for over 20 years and worked for Esteves Group in Decatur for 10 years before retiring on April 1, 2021. Elaine was a wonderful baker and enjoyed making homemade goodies for her family. She loved Jesus and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren as well as gardening.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Don of Willshire, Ohio; their three sons, Corey (Mila) Heindel of Frankfort, Andrew (Melissa) Heindel of Ossian and Joseph (Julie) Heindel of Monroe; and her five grandchildren whom she adored, Charlemagne Jerze of Frankfort, Addyson, Kinley and Jaydon Heindel of Ossian, and Olivia Heindel of Monroe. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters, Linda Miller of Delphos, Ohio and Cheryl Knapp of Plainwell, Michigan.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joyce Leighner.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time.

Memorials may be made to the family and directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.