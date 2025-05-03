Dorotha E. Teagle, 92, of Hartford City, a resident of Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN passed away at 1:55 a.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington. She was born on Sunday, Jan. 15, 1933, in Wells County, to Bert and Mary (Plummer) Crockett. Dorotha was a 1951 graduate of Pennville High School. She married Joy G. Teagle on Sunday, Aug. 28, 1955, at the Pennville Methodist Church; he preceded her in death on May 12, 2017.

After four years of marriage Dorotha and Joy welcomed a son, Chris Michael Teagle. They had their second son, Craig Douglas Teagle in 1963.

In 1983, Dorotha and Joy’s son Chris married Lisa Hummer of Hartford City. They have two beautiful daughters, Emily Teagle Urlage and Brittany Teagle Ramirez. Emily and her husband, Brian, live in Latonia, Kentucky and have three children, Rachel Joy, Nathan and Isaac. Brittany and her husband, Andrew, live in Muncie and have one child, Alyse.

In 1989, their son Craig married Shelley Gothrup from Hartford City. They have three children, Alexa and her husband, Alex, live in Michigan and have two children, Margot and Mila. Trey and Lauren both live in Indianapolis. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Dorotha worked at Citizens State Bank in Hartford City for 17 years and later retired from Bonham Ins. Agency in 1998. Dorotha was a former member of the Indiana Square Dance Callers Association and American Legion Aux. Dorotha and Joy traveled through the states of Indiana, Michigan, Florida and Ohio. She and Joy established many friendships over the years. Dorotha enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sports and spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and a very caring grandma.

Dorotha was preceded in death by her husband, Joy G. Teagle; father, Bert Crockett; mother, Mary A. (Plummer) Crockett; brother, Charles Crockett; sisters, Rachel Pfeifer, Ruby Johnson, Ruth Schneider and Roberta Coffield; and niece, Pam Pfeifer.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A service to celebrate Dorotha’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 9, 2025, with Pastor Jeanne Winter officiating. Interment will follow in Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences can be made by visiting glancyfuneralhomes.com