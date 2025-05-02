David N. King, 69, of Wolcottville, Indiana, formerly a lifetime resident of Wells County, passed away peacefully at his home on April 30, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.

Born on Nov. 29, 1955, in Bluffton, Dave was the son of Harold and Norma Jean (Norton) King.

On July 17, 1976, Dave married Celinda Gilbert in Warren. Together they raised two daughters, Erin Hartman of Bluffton and Tara Faust of Wabash. He is also survived by five grandchildren; three brothers, Richard King of Morristown, Tennessee, Galen King and Sid King, both of Bluffton; one sister, Sarah Jewell of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time for family and friends to gather and honor Dave’s life will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Glancy Funeral Home, located at 203 N. Matilda Street in Warren, Indiana. Visiting hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service beginning at 7:00 p.m.