David N. King, 69, of Wolcottville, Indiana, formerly a lifetime resident of Wells County, passed away peacefully at his home on April 30, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.

Born on Nov. 29, 1955, in Bluffton, Dave was the son of Harold and Norma Jean (Norton) King. A graduate of Southern Wells High School, he went on to dedicate 43 years of service to Franklin Electric in Bluffton before retiring. Dave and his wife, Celinda, moved to their lake home to enjoy their retirement years together.

Dave was an avid deer hunter and loved spending time fishing on the lake. He especially treasured time with his grandchildren and created countless cherished memories with his family.

On July 17, 1976, Dave married Celinda Gilbert in Warren. Together they raised two daughters, Erin Hartman of Bluffton and Tara Faust of Wabash. He is also survived by five grandchildren; three brothers, Richard King of Morristown, Tennessee, Galen King of Bluffton and Sid King of Bluffton; one sister, Sarah Jewell of Bluffton; and beloved dog, Rudy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time for family and friends to gather and honor Dave’s life will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Glancy Funeral Home, located at 203 N. Matilda Street in Warren, Indiana. Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service beginning at 7 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.

