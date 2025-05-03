David Loren Gilliom, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 30 at 4:50 p.m. at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

He was born on July 7, 1944.

Dave was known for his gentle spirit, kind-heartedness and dry sense of humor. He had many hobbies over the years, including fishing, hunting, photography and playing his guitar/singing. However, the thing he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family.

His love for Jesus was evident in the way he lived his life and loved others so well. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, and treasured fellowship on Sundays with his many friends and family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Marcene, whom he was married to for 55 years; daughters, Marci (Shawn) Reinhard and Molli (Kurt) Moser; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda (Pete) Geels and Lorene (Rex) Brinneman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Ethel Gilliom; two brothers, Kenney and Harry Wayne; son, Andy David; and great-granddaughter, Lainey Lou.

Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Chad Gerber and Lynn Fiechter will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the U.S. Army honor guard.

Memorials can be made in Dave’s memory to Donor’s Choice.

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com.