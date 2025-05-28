Carolyn S. Wimmer, 94, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday morning, May 26, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Carolyn was born on Oct. 23, 1930, in Marion, to Polk E. and Jane T. (Wolfe) McClain. She graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1948. Carolyn was a volunteer at Caylor-Nickel Hospital for over 18 years. She was a longtime member of the Bluffton Elks Lodge #796.

Carolyn had a great love for the arts and loved to entertain. She loved her family and was always ready to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On May 25, 1951, Carolyn and Ronald C. Wimmer were married in Marion. They shared 66 years of marriage together before his passing on July 27, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Jan L. (Sandy) Wimmer of Cincinnati, Ohio; two daughters, Joni (Clem) Reinhard and Susan (Mark) Sauer, both of Bluffton; and a sister, Nan (Rick) Parente of Lowell, Indiana. Carolyn was a loving “Granny” to five grandchildren, Lindsay (Dan) Dunnuck, Katie Reinhard, Jacob (Marissa) Sauer, Amy (Rob) Alan and Joel Sauer; and six great-grandchildren.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron and sisters Jean (Paul) Spratt and Jackie (David) Wayman.

Private family services and inurnment will take place at Northridge Mausoleum, located in Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Bluffton Elks Lodge # 796 Scholarship Fund and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends are welcome to share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.