By CASEY SMITH Indiana Capital Chronicle Facing down a sea of her own seething constituents in Westfield on Friday, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz’s town hall descended into a two-hour shouting match just minutes after it began. Screams from the crowd were nearly constant, often drowning out the Republican representative as she took questions on a…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here