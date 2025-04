Wells Superior Court Criminal Cases Seth Chaffins, 39, of Bluffton pled guilty to possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. Chaffins was sentenced to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction, to be served consecutively with another sentence the defendant is facing from Jay County for violating one or…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here