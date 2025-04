Today’s news: Squires steal win in 6-run sixth inning to defeat Tigers; Poneto councilman resigns amidst misconduct claims; Ossian ‘playing catch-up’ with water meter batteries; SWCS board considers issuing bond; and more If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here