Virginia M. McMillen, 93 of Bluffton, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 14, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia was born on Aug. 11, 1931, in Liberty Center to Charles L. & Stella L. (Ward) Stroud and graduated from Liberty Center High School with the class of 1949. Virginia worked at Corning Glass in Bluffton, but her love was being with her family! She had a green thumb and always enjoyed working in her flowers. She was a long-time member of Liberty Center Community Church.

On Oct. 4, 1974, Walter Lamar McMillen and Virginia (Stroud) Booher were married. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary before he preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2023.

Survivors include her four daughters, Kandice (Ray) Reber and Debby (Don) Rogers, both of Liberty Center, Terri (Mike) Parsons of Bluffton, and LaiLani (Kirk) McCully of Coalport, Pennsylvania. She was a loving “Granny” to her grandchildren, Heather (Justin) Anderson of Coalport, Pennsylvania, Dustin (Brittany) Dotts, of Flinton, Pennsylvania, Jessica (Nate) Behning, Drew (Nikki) Parsons and Erika (Colin) Alberson, all of Bluffton, Angie (Jason) Duncan of Bluffton, Amanda (Brett) Clark of Liberty Center, Caleb (Paige) Sleppy of Warren, Brittani (Ben) Langhammer of Indianapolis, Christi Reber and Cami (Pat) Williams, both of Bluffton, Cory (Shelby) Reber of Indianapolis; 26 great-grandchildren with one on the way very soon and one great-great-grandchild with another one on the way. She is also survived by a brother, Joe (Sharon) Stroud of Markle.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law, Gary Sleppy, a grandson, Ben Sleppy and two brothers, Richard and Jim Stroud.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Diane Samuels officiating. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Visitation will take place from 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to Liberty Center Community Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.