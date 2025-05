Bluffton defeated its county rival Southern Wells at home in baseball Tuesday night. The Tigers (10-5, 2-0 ACAC) beat the Raiders (7-4, 0-2 ACAC) by a score of 12-2 in five innings. Griffin Morgan had himself a night. He was the winning pitcher, throwing all five innings and allowing just one hit and struck out…

