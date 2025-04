Southern Wells Jr.-Sr. High School has released the names of its students on the high honor roll and honor roll for the third quarter of the 2024-25 school year. 7th Grade High Honor Roll — Josiah Bricker, Tenley Fiechter, McKynleigh Flowers, Aubree Neuenschwander, Ellie Nichols, Harper Reynolds, Tiffany Smith and Abigail Zaklikiewicz. Honor Roll —…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here