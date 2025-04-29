Shirley J. Meredith, 76, of Uniondale, went home to her Lord on Sunday morning, April 27, 2025, at Ashton Creek Health Care and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne.

Shirley was born on Sept. 3, 1948, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Virgil J. and Erma M. (Miller) Urick, and graduated from New Haven High School in 1966. Shirley graduated from Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne and worked as a beautician for many years. She enjoyed sewing and knitting and made the world’s best apple dumplings and cherry cheesecake. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a long time member of the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene.

On May 6, 1973, Shirley and Dennis Meredith were married and have shared almost 53 year of marriage together.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis of Uniondale, and two children; Michelle (John) Pearl of DuQuoin, Illinois, and Michael (Julie) Meredith of Bluffton. She was a loving grandma to six grandchildren, Riley Meredith, Bailey Pearl, Emmerson Meredith, Kale Meredith, Shelby Pearl and Marlee Meredith. Shirley is also survived by two sisters, Eileen Conley and Irene (Greg) Strack, both of Fort Wayne.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Lassen.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene, 1515 Clark Ave., Bluffton.

Funeral services will follow visitation at 4 p.m. on Saturday with Pastor Tim Miller officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County 4-H Backpack Program and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online memories and condolences with the Meredith family at www.thomarich.com.