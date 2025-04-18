Shirley Ann (Geels) Mitchell, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully at Stillwater Hospice on April 10, 2025 surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born Sept. 22, 1940, to Lawrence and Gertrude (Baker) Geels in Bluffton.

Shirley was a devoted mother that enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working in her flower garden, feeding her birds and taking care of her cat, Sassy. Shirley’s door was always open and the neighborhood children knew they always had a safe place to stay and be loved when they were in need.

Shirley is survived by her six sons and their wives, Bob (Sarah), Doug (Tammy), Steve (Jamie), David (Denise), Dennis (Ramona) and Mike (Laurie); and her sister, Delores Gregg. Shirley had 18 grandchildren and 31 great -grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clement Mitchell; father, Lawrence Geels; mother, Gertrude (Baker) Geels; and brother, James Geels.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on April 24, 2025 at Queen of Angels. The family will have a private committal at the Fort Wayne Catholic Cemetery immediately following the church service. Donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, Stillwater Hospice, or Queen of Angels.