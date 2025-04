Today’s news: ‘Hometown Heroes’ dedication is May 3; Men with same name, birthday celebrate their 78th in Bluffton; No timetable for Mayor Whicker return; Wells County recycling Center may offer free TV collections; and more If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here