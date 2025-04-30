Robert D. Zeis, 81, of Bluffton passed away Monday, April 28, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, following a sudden health issue.

Bob was born on Feb. 26, 1944, in Gary, Indiana to Richard M. Zeis and Mary M. (Day) Zeis-Fuller. After graduating from Oxford High School, Bob served our country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He had a 38 plus years career with the railroad, retiring from Norfolk & Southern, in the signal department in 2004. He was a longtime member of the V. F. W. and American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton. Bob enjoyed spending time outdoors and was always ready to go fishing!

On Sept. 29, 2013, Robert and Mary E. (Collins) Zeis were married in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Zeis of Bluffton along with two sons, Tim (Amber) Zeis and Zach Zeis, and a stepson, Nicholas Collins, all of Bluffton. He is also survived by three grandchildren; and siblings, Dick (Nedra) Zeis of Mulberry, Indiana, Bill (Christine) Zeis of Whitestown and Mark Zeis of Fowler; along with nieces and nephews.

A public graveside service with military honors will take place at a later time. Those arrangements will be updated and released when they are available.

Memorials may be made in Bob’s memory to Heart to Heart Hospice or The Sheperd’s House of Fort Wayne and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send condolences online to the Zeis family at www.thomarich.com.