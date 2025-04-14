Rita Johnston Bevington Blinn, 86, died on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Rita was born on Jan. 29, 1939, in Maywood, Illinois to George and Frances Evelyn Longenecker Johnston. The family later moved to Ligonier, Indiana. After the death of Rita’s father, her mother married Claude Bevington and they moved to Jackson Township, Wells County. Rita graduated from Jackson Center High School in 1957. On March 15, 1958, Rita married Jerry Blinn at Dillman United Brethren Church. She was employed by Caylor Nickel Clinic for over 26 years, retiring in 2004 as a receptionist/assistant in the OB/GYN Department. She then volunteered at the gift shop and information desk as the hospital became Bluffton Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed reading, word and crossword puzzles, and Sunday lunches with her church friends. She also enjoyed her times with the “Just Us Girls” card club. She was a member of The Church at McNatt.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Blinn in 2018; and son, Jeffrey Blinn in 2016.

Loving survivors include her children, Lisa Blinn of Bluffton, Diane (Dean) Kratzer of Warren and Steven (Cheryl) Blinn of Uniondale; grandchildren, Allen Blinn, Haley (Jeff) Thornton, Brooke Kratzer, Breann Kratzer, Danielle (Caleb) Smith, Aidan Blinn and Arianna Blinn; great-grandson, Jackson Thornton; sister, Karen Freck of Warren; and her special kitty, Misty.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel located at 801 Huntington Ave. Warren, IN 46792, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Bill VanHaften officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to McNatt Friendship Circle c/o Bonnie Zeller P.O. Box 286 Warren, IN 46792, or Wells County Animal Shelter 1613 W Cherry St, Bluffton, IN 46714.

(The above obituary is being re-published to provide additional information)