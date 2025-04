STATE OF INDIANA ) ) SS: COUNTY OF WELLS ) IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT CAUSE NUMBER: 90C01-2503-JC-000015 IN THE MATTER OF: JG – DOB 10/1/2008 A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES AND CHARLES GARBER (FATHER) LORI HOCHSTEDLER (MOTHER) SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here