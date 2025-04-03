NOTICE OF HEARING FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS 3/31/2025

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 22nd day of April, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comments on the petition(s) listed below.

1. Request of Gregory & Nikki Mann, 1970 E South Timberidge Rd., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: S-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the rear yard setback from 5’ to 3’4” for an existing barn.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 1970 E South Timberidge Rd., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1.24 acres in the SE/4 20-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

2. Request of John & Pamela Senac, 203 Lindenwood Dr., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the side yard setback from 5’ to 4’ for a garage addition..

Common Location: The subject property is located along 203 Lindenwood Dr., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Willowbrook Village #3 Lot 167 in the SW/4 27-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 31st day of March, 2025

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

