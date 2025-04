Students at Southern Wells are putting the final touches on the pottery pieces they will enter in the annual Tri Kappa High School Art Show. Left to right are Hailey Vanover, Sebastain Pender, Catalina Ramirez, Kyan Boots and Aliah Carroll with their art instructor Sara Scott standing behind them. Their art will be showcased at…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here