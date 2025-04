INCIDENTS City: Friday, 2:07 p.m., Orchard Ridge and River Road. Driver cited for driving while suspended. Friday, 5:57 p.m., Cottonwood Court and Central Avenue. Report of juveniles hitting vehicles with sticks. Friday, 6:15 p.m., 1000 block of West South Street. Loose pitbulls. Repeat issue. Returned home. Friday, 9:00 p.m., 819 S Johnson St. Juveniles around…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here