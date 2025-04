INCIDENTS City: Friday, 2:17 p.m., Main Street and S.R. 124. Driver cited for seatbelt violation. Fridy, 2:35 p.m., Welches All Vehicle Repair, 127 S Main St. Driver cited for seatbelt violation. Friday, 2:44 p.m., Main and Perry Streets. Driver cited for seatbelt violation. Friday, 5:20 p.m., 400 block of North Marion Street. Report of group…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here