Mary C. Morris, 91 of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 2, 2025, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Mary was born on Feb. 1, 1934, in Tiskilwa, Illinois, to James and Nettie (Giltner) Morris. She graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1951. She worked for 34 years in the Wells County Courthouse as a secretary for the Surveyor’s Office and a social worker for Child Welfare.

Mary was an avid card player, participating in her monthly card club meetings and Euchre games. Shopping was something that Mary enjoyed. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and rarely missed a school or sporting event.

Survivors include her son, Tim (Joni) Morris of Warren, her grandchildren, who referred to her as “Grandma Mary,” J.D. Morris and Josh (Katlyn) Morris of Warren and Kelby (Seth) Prince of Geneva; and six great-grandchildren, Elaina and Clancy Morris, Neva and Joshua Morris and Kayden and Cuyler Prince. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters, Betty McComber of Tiskilwa, Illinois, and Anna Mae Schertz of Galesburg, Illinois, along with many nieces and nephews who lovingly called her “Aunt Hay.”

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Nettie Morris, three brothers, Arley, Frank and Jim Morris, and one sister, Eleanor Wood.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Visitation will also be from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Tiskilwa Community Church in Tiskilwa, Illinois.

Funeral services will take place at noon. at Tiskilwa Community Church in Tiskilwa. Burial will follow at Mount Bloom Cemetery in Tiskilwa.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.