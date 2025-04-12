Mark W. Zook, 97, of Bluffton, passed away early Friday morning, April 11, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1928, in New Philadelphia, Ohio to Floyd and Polly (Myers) Zook.

Mark retired after 41 years of managing the C & C Oil Company, Gas Station on Wabash Street. He had previously worked as a truck driver and worked for Ellenberger Brothers Auction Company and Montgomery Ward. He enjoyed working outdoors and spent his free time and retirement at his woods.

On July 29, 1949, in Huntington, Mark and Betty I. (Bollinger) Zook were married. They shared 73 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on March 22, 2023.

Survivors include his children, Kenneth Zook of California, Ron (Sherri) Zook and Fred Zook, both of Bluffton; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Eva Bowman of Craigville.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; a daughter, Ruth Ann Bailey; a son, Michael W. Zook; and siblings, Richard Zook, Myrval Zook, Elden Zook, Larry Zook and Rosalin McKinnley.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the funeral home with Barry Crosbie officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich Funeral Home in Bluffton.