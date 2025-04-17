Loren Clair Hall, age 100, formerly of Warren and Grant County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Loren was born on April 4, 1925, in Grant County, Indiana, to Ernest H. and Gladys V. Hall. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 1943. On Sept. 7, 1945, he married Margaret Jane Cline at Griffin Chapel in rural Marion.

Loren proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Following his military service, he worked for the U.S. government at the Marion Veterans Administration Home, where he later retired.

He served several years as a member of the Eastbrook School Board and retired as a driver for Eastbrook Community Schools in Grant County. Loren was a founding member of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and, in retirement, ran upholstery shops in Van Buren and Warren, where chairs lined the room of his workshop so friends could drop by for casual conversation as he worked.

Loren and Margaret were lifelong residents of Grant County until they moved to Heritage Pointe in Warren, where they spent the last 30 years. Loren had a deep love for growing things. He maintained a bountiful vegetable garden for years before shifting his focus to establishing and caring for an apple orchard. He took Purdue University extension classes to learn more about apple grafting techniques.

A self-proclaimed handyman, he was always ready to repair rather than replace anything that wasn’t working properly. Loren also considered himself the unofficial historian of Washington Township, often sharing detailed stories about the area’s past.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Gladys Hall; his beloved wife, Margaret Jane (Cline) Hall; and his siblings Marris Hall, Jay Hall, Pauline Hall, Wilma (Embree) Hall, Phillip Hall, Martha (Weaver) Hall and Phyllis Hall. Loren is lovingly survived by his children, Sue Lynne (John) Bever of Southgate, Kentucky, Max Alan (Tonja) Hall of East Troy, Wisconsin and James Brian (Kathy) Hall of Swayzee.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer (Zak) O’Conner, David Bever, Mara Quinn, Preston Scott-Hall, Richie (Lexi) Sisson, Courtney Sisson, Aliyea Rizai, Melissa Rizai and Cameron Rizai; great-grandchildren, Lexi O’Conner, Emmett O’Conner, Baylee Quinn, Brayden Quinn, Bentlyn Quinn, Abram Sisson, Ellie Sisson, Benji Warren, Josie Scollick and Maggie Scollick; as well as his brother Glenn (Barbara) Hall and sister Glenna Plummer.

Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories of Loren from 1 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, at the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe, 801 Huntington Avenue, Warren, IN 46792. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., officiated by Chaplain Ginny Soultz. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery on the Heritage Pointe campus, where Loren will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Margaret. Military honors will be performed in recognition of his service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren, Indiana.

To leave an online condolence for the family or sign the guestbook, visit www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toHeritage Pointe of Warren, 801 N. Huntington Ave., Warren IN 46792.