At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 14, the Wells County Historical Society will host their annual meeting in the Annex at the Wells County Historical Museum. A new exhibit at the Wells County Historical Museum will feature the wood carvings by Bob Hayden. (Photo provided) In addition to the election of officers and the presentation…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here