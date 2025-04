WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2 BASEBALL: Southern Wells at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m. BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL: Norwell at DeKalb, 7 p.m. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 SOFTBALL: Southern Wells vs. Central Noble at Ash Center, 6 p.m. FRIDAY, APRIL 4 BASEBALL: Norwell at Terre Haute South Vigo, 5 p.m. SOFTBALL: Union City at Southern Wells, 5:30 p.m. SATURDAY, APRIL 5…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here