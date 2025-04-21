Home Obituaries Gregory D. Yates, 76 Gregory D. Yates, 76 April 21, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Gregory D. Yates, 76, passed away Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel 3220 East SR 124 Bluffton, IN. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Shirley A. Mitchell, 84 Obituaries Loren Clair Hall, 100 Obituaries Virginia McMillien, 93 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment