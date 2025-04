Today’s news: How will SB1 changes impact local government?; Prayer breakfast focuses on influencing others for Christ; LES Music Program; Tigers complete comeback, open tennis season with win over Knights on the road; Optimist Club donates to Summer Reading Program; and more If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

