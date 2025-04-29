Ellen Marie Buckland, 89, of Warren, Indiana, passed away at Heritage Pointe of Warren on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Ellen was born on Dec. 17, 1935 in Huntington County, to Claude and Blanche (Jackson) Shaw.

She graduated from Southern Wells High School and worked for 17 years at Corning Glass. She then worked at Kebler for 12 years in Bluffton. Ellen enjoyed spending her time with her family, cooking or reading.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Mark Mann, William “Bill” Mann, Norma Jean Culley, Leon “Shorty” Mann, Celia Moon, Doris McFarren and Roger “Bud” Shaw.

Loving survivors include her children, William “Bill” (Lynda) Buckland of Huntington, Kim (Hansel Madrigal) Cassiday of Liberty Center, Barry Buckland of Warren, Karen Slusher of Bluffton and Kathy Neuenschwander of Bluffton; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 2, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Chaplain Gerald Moreland will be officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Wells County 4-H

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.