By HOLLY GASKILL Jefferson Township’s board members and trustee have found themselves again at odds with one another about financial decisions. On Thursday, trustee Larry Heckber presented three contracts for maintenance of the township’s cemeteries. Heckber had sought a few bids but had not advertised the contracts as was requested by the board in February. …

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here