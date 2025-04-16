Bill Connett, 84, passed away on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Born on Nov. 11, 1940, to William Stewart Connett and Dena Pauline (Hammons) Connett, Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to so many. Bill married the love of his life, Suzy Connett, on Aug. 17, 1963, and they would go on to create a loving and lasting legacy with their two sons, Mike and Jerry.

Bill worked alongside his family as a roofer for Bill’s Roofing and Siding all his life, happily retiring at the age of 72. His passion for cars was a large part of who Bill was. As a member of the Pharaohs Club, his infamous “toy” was proudly showcased at many car shows throughout the years. In his free time, he found happiness and peace while fishing, as well as decorating his front yard for the holiday season. He could often be found enjoying meals with his friends at Nel’s Diner and the Ossian Deli.

Above all, Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

He leaves behind many cherished memories that will forever touch the hearts of those who miss him. Bill is survived by his wife, Suzy Connett; sons, Mike (Deb) Connett and Jerry (Kim) Connett; grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Gerz, Tiana (Brandon) Loader, Kaylee (Ked) Moore, Robert (Kaitlyn) Connett and Matt (Meli) Connett; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donna Cleland and Don (Cheryl) Connett.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Dena Connett; and siblings, Larry Connett, Tammy Connett, Pat Brown and Barb Davidson.

Visitation for Bill will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 West Mill St. in Ossian. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1p.m. Bill will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made out to Riley’s Children Hospital.

Family and friends can share memories and condolences to www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.